Court issues notice to advocate general on transfer of ACE Chairman

The Sindh High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the advocate general on a petition challenging the transfer of the Anti-Corruption Establishment chairman.

Petitioner Usman Ghani contended that Sindh chief secretary wrongly transferred him on Oct 16, claiming it was under the Election Commission's jurisdiction, which, in his view, is not the case.

The court asked for arguments about the petition's validity in the next hearing and instructed the advocate general to respond by Oct 26.

On Oct 16, the chief secretary issued a notification to transfer Usman Ghani and appoint Zulfiqar Shah as the new ACE chairman.