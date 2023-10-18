Wednesday, October 18, 2023
‘Customs Dept helping traders to boost trade at Torkham Border’

Ahmad Nabi
October 18, 2023
Newspaper

KHYBER   -   The Director Transit Trade (TT), Arbab Qaiser, has said that the Customs Department extends every possible assistance to the businessmen to boost trade at the Torkham border. He urged the customs clearing agents to play their role in discouraging those who hinder trade at the crossing point.

He expressed these views while addressing a gathering organized in connection with the oath-taking ceremony of the new cabinet of the clearing agent association, Torkham, held at the Jirga hall on Tuesday.

Qaiser said that Pak-Afghan signed a transit treaty in 1965, and since then, the customs agents and customs have been necessary for one another.

Ahmad Nabi

