DC directs to bring down rates of essential commodities

SUKKUR- Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar on Tuesday directed the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to bring down the rates of essential commodities and transport fares for passing the benefit of a reduction in petroleum prices directly to the people. Presiding over a meeting at his office here, the deputy commissioner reviewed the prices of food items in detail and decided to establish a fruit and vegetable market Sukkur. He said that officers must ensure a significant cut in the rates of eatables and transport fares in proportion to the decrease in POL prices.