DCs tasked to bring down rates of eatables, transport fares

LAHORE - The Punjab government on Tuesday issued direc­tions to all administrative officers to bring down the rates of essential commodities and transport fares for passing the benefit of a reduction in pe­troleum products’ prices directly to the people.

These instructions were issued by Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman during a video link meeting of all deputy commissioners held at the Civil Secretariat. The meeting reviewed the prices of food items in detail and decided to establish a fruit and vegetable market in Rawalpindi.

The Chief Secretary ordered that the direct ben­efit of the drop in the oil prices should be passed on to the masses. He said that the reduction in fuel prices would reduce the cost of transporta­tion, adding that officers must ensure a significant cut in the rates of eatables and transport fares in proportion to the decrease in POL prices.

The Chief Secretary also asked the deputy com­missioners to notify the new slashed rates of food items and transport fares after consulting all the stakeholders. He said that the administrative offi­cers have to work in a dynamic manner to control profiteering and hoarding. He mentioned that the Special Branch and Urban Unit would continue performing duties of monitoring price control. The Chief Secretary said that the deputy commission­ers must supervise the auction process in fruits and vegetable markets themselves and keep a close eye on the supply and demand along with prices. Indus­tries Department Secretary Ehsan Bhutta briefed the meeting that due to the decrease in rates of pe­troleum products, the prices of commodities would start dropping in the next two to three days.