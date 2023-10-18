Dry weather expected in most parts of country

Dry weather expected in most parts of the country, while cold in northern parts in night and morning, during next twelve hours.

However, isolated rain-thunderstorm may occur in central Balochistan.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning.

Islamabad eleven degree centigrade, Lahore seventeen, Karachi twenty-seven, Peshawar fourteen, Quetta fifteen, Gilgit ten, Murree four and Muzaffarabad twelve degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain, wind and thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama and Anantnag, while partly cloudy dry weather in Jammu, Leh, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar nine degree centigrade, Jammu fourteen, Leh one, Pulwama, Baramula and Anantnag eight and Shopian seven degree centigrade.