 Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Meteorological De­partment (PMD) has forecast dry weather for most parts of the country while cold in northern parts at night and morning times during the next 24 hours. However, isolated rain-thunderstorm may occur in central Balo­chistan. According to the synoptic situation, a west­erly wave was present over the upper parts and is likely to move north/northeast during the next 12 hours. Another shallow westerly wave from the Persian Gulf was likely to approach cen­tral parts of Balochistan to­morrow. During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thunder­storm occurred in Punjab, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa, Gilgit-Baltistan, north­eastern Balochistan and upper Sindh. The rainfall re­corded was Punjab: Lahore (Gulshan-e-Ravi 97mm, Lak­shmi Chowk 66, Gulberg 57, Iqbal Town, Nishtar Town 54, Johar Town 48, Qurtaba Chowk 42, Mughalpura 41, Shahi Qila 37, Upper Mall 33, Farrukhabad 32, City 23, Tajpura 22, Chowk Nakhuda 20, Airport 19, Sammanabad 16), Faisalabad (GMA 68, Gulistan Colony 40, Allama Iqbal Town 35, Dogar Basti 30, City, Town 29), Sialkot (City 56, Airport 11), Mur­ree 31, Toba Tek Singh 26, Bahawalnagar 24, Hafizabad 17, Gujranwala 15, Chak­wal 14, Bahawalpur (City 14, Airport 05), Narowal 12, Jhang 11, Jhelum, Noorpur Thal 10, Mangla 09, Rahi­myar Khan 08, Sargodha, At­tock 07, Gujrat 04, Khanewal 03, Islamabad (Airport 03, Golra, Saidpur 02, Zero Point 01), Rawalpindi (Kachehri 02, Shamsabad, Chaklala 01), Kasur, Mandi Bahauddin 02, Joharabad, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan , Okara, Sahiwal 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Air­port 53, City 43), Rawalakot 47, Garhi Dupatta 33, Kotli 19.