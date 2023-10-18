ECP admits plea seeking removal of three caretaker ministers

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan yesterday admitting the petition, seeking the removal of three caretaker ministers, summoned Fawad Has­san Fawad, Ahad Cheema, and Tauqeer Shah for a hearing scheduled on October 26. The electoral watchdog admitted a petition seeking the removal of certain members of the caretaker federal cabi­net on grounds of alleged partiality.

The petitioner contended that the role of a care­taker government is to conduct elections in a fair, transparent, and impartial manner. He said that these ministers were not qualified to hold their positions due to their affiliations with leaders of a particular political party. Last week, a five-member bench led by CEC Raja Sikandar Sultan and com­prising the ECP’s four provincial members heard the petition and later reserved its verdict.

Petitioner, Advocate Azizuddin Kakakhel had filed an application in the election commission, which had reserved its decision on it on October 10. Earlier in July, the ECP had asked caretaker chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to remove ministers who are involved in politics. The Secre­tary ECP in a letter to the caretaker CM sought the removal of caretaker ministers, advisers and spe­cial assistants over ‘political associations’.

The letter stated ECP has come to know about the appointments of caretaker ministers based on political affiliations and former caretaker minister Shahid Khattak is proof of political ap­pointment. However, there are still several minis­ters who have expressed their political affiliation in media which is a violation of the Election Act 2017. Earlier, the ECP sought a report from the Election Commissioner of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding participation and speech of caretaker minister Shahid Khattak in a public meeting.