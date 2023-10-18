Enrollment Imperative

The recent revelation from the Education Minister that the number of out-of-school children (OSC) in the country has surged past a staggering 28 million is a stark reminder of the urgent need for reform in the education sector. This figure is not only shocking but also places Pakistan among the countries with the highest number of OSC globally. This disheartening revelation should serve as a wakeup call for policymakers and the entire nation to act towards reversing this distressing trend.

The federal cabinet previously approved a roadmap for bringing OSC back into the education system, but regrettably, the practical implementation of this plan has been lacking. The rise in the number of OSC underscores the inefficiency of our previous efforts. We now find ourselves trailing behind many other countries, making it imperative to launch an education emergency to enroll more children in schools.

The issue of OSC in Pakistan is a multifaceted problem. Poverty and a lack of awareness have been significant barriers to education, forcing many children to contribute to family income by engaging in labor work. Unless we address these underlying issues, even the most well-intentioned enrollment efforts will be in vain.

To resolve this crisis, increased investment in the education sector is fundamental. Currently, Pakistan allocates a mere 1.7 percent of its GDP to education, far below the recommended 4 percent needed for substantial improvement. It is high time that the government prioritises education by allocating a significant portion of the GDP for this purpose. This additional funding can be used to build more schools, train teachers, and provide scholarships to economically disadvantaged students, thus ensuring greater access to quality education.

Furthermore, awareness campaigns targeting parents, particularly in marginalised communities, must be initiated to emphasise the importance of education. These campaigns should highlight the long-term benefits of schooling, not only for the children themselves but also for the nation’s future. Simultaneously, efforts to eradicate child labor and provide financial support to families who depend on their children’s income should be pursued. As we strive to ensure that every child receives an education, we also invest in a brighter future for our country, where knowledge and enlightenment prevail over ignorance and despair.