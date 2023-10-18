Exploitation of young lawyers

A heated debate is ongoing about the trials and tribulations faced by young lawyers. The most regret­table aspect, widely debated in the media, is the exploitation of junior lawyers by senior legal eagles of­fering the lowest wages to these young professionals.

The fact of the matter is that it is an exploitative system responsible for malaise and distortions in ev­ery walk of life, where the econom­ically weaker segment is further squeezed. It’s cutthroat capitalism, where market forces determine the course of income and wages. It’s the system where human re­sources are treated like any other commodity, and the supply and de­mand paradigm rules the roost.

As assorted law colleges regur­gitate thousands of law graduates into the market every year and there are only a few senior lawyers to accommodate this large number of junior ones, exploitation is inevi­table. Furthermore, private law col­leges charge high fees. When these young lawyers, after years of hard work and investment, come out with a degree in their hands, they don’t hesitate to exact revenge on poor litigants. They charge as high a fee as possible and use different tac­tics and tricks to prolong the cases.

In my hometown, one young law­yer belonging to the poorest family earned eminence and amassed con­siderable wealth when he found in­novative ways to provoke rivalries and encourage one party to register cases against the other. Rare excep­tions aside, in the majority of cases, the legal community in general is working at cross-purposes, leading to a daily murder of justice rather than helping the needy and hapless seek justice. It’s no surprise that some of the apparent upholders of the justice system, who initially suf­fered exploitation, would ultimate­ly be “vindicated.” Soon, the young lawyers have to recover their in­vestments in the form of high prof­its by exploiting poor clients.

GULSHER PANHWER,

Johi.