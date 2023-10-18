Exploitation of young lawyers

A heated debate is ongoing about the trials and tribulations faced by young lawyers. The most regrettable aspect, widely debated in the media, is the exploitation of junior lawyers by senior legal eagles offering the lowest wages to these young professionals.
The fact of the matter is that it is an exploitative system responsible for malaise and distortions in every walk of life, where the economically weaker segment is further squeezed. It’s cutthroat capitalism, where market forces determine the course of income and wages. It’s the system where human resources are treated like any other commodity, and the supply and demand paradigm rules the roost.
As assorted law colleges regurgitate thousands of law graduates into the market every year and there are only a few senior lawyers to accommodate this large number of junior ones, exploitation is inevitable. Furthermore, private law colleges charge high fees. When these young lawyers, after years of hard work and investment, come out with a degree in their hands, they don’t hesitate to exact revenge on poor litigants. They charge as high a fee as possible and use different tactics and tricks to prolong the cases.
In my hometown, one young lawyer belonging to the poorest family earned eminence and amassed considerable wealth when he found innovative ways to provoke rivalries and encourage one party to register cases against the other. Rare exceptions aside, in the majority of cases, the legal community in general is working at cross-purposes, leading to a daily murder of justice rather than helping the needy and hapless seek justice. It’s no surprise that some of the apparent upholders of the justice system, who initially suffered exploitation, would ultimately be “vindicated.” Soon, the young lawyers have to recover their investments in the form of high profits by exploiting poor clients.
GULSHER PANHWER,
Johi.