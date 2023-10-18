Fatehjang police nab murder accused  

ATTOCK - Police Station New Airport Fatehjang has arrested a murder accused involved in the murder of his sister in law. The accused was on the run for the last six months. SHO Tahir Iqbal told this journalist that Rehmat Gul over a domestic dispute had shot injured his sister in law Imtiaz Begum in her home on March 19. The injured lady had died when being shifted to hospital by her husband Khan Bahadur. The killer after commiting crime had escaped from the crime scene. Police on the complaint of Khan Bahadur r/o Kanyal had lodged an FIR and started investigation.

SHO said that the accused was very cunning and had stopped using cell phone during this period however a special team, (consiting of SHO Tahir Iqbal, Sub Inspector Faisal, Sub Inspector Ali Zeb Khan and ASI Mudassir Hussain and Constable Nazir) using conventional and modern techniques arrested the culprit after six months and sent him behind the bars. On the other hand, DPO Attock had issued a threat advisory stating that threats have been received from different hostile agencies with the intention of carrying out firing at any gathering at any place. Gatherings must be avoided specially by teachers and other government employees who are on strike.