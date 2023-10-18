FM to attend OIC ministerial meeting today

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jil­lani flew to Jeddah yesterday to attend the extraordinary session of the OIC Executive Committee today to discuss the crisis in Gaza and the hu­manitarian situation of the be­sieged civilians. The meeting has been co-convened by Paki­stan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Foreign Minister has been engaged in consulta­tions with his counterparts of OIC countries. In the lead-up to this Extraordinary Session, he has held telephonic conver­sations with the Foreign Min­isters of Egypt, Iran, Türkiye and the UAE. During these con­sultations, the Foreign Minis­ter expressed Pakistan’s deep concerns on the current situa­tion in Gaza resulting from Is­raeli bombardment and siege of the enclave. He will contin­ue these consultations with in-person meetings in Jeddah. In respect of the session of the Executive Committee, the Foreign Minister has under­lined Pakistan’s priority for a collective demand by OIC for a ceasefire; and provision of hu­manitarian assistance through corridors so that food, medi­cine, water and other necessary supplies may reach the people of Gaza without further delay. Subsequent efforts should be directed towards a just, com­prehensive and lasting solution to the Palestinian question an­chored in international law and in line with relevant United Na­tions and OIC resolutions.