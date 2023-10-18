Wednesday, October 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

FM to attend OIC ministerial meeting today

FM to attend OIC ministerial meeting today
Staff Reporter
October 18, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jil­lani flew to Jeddah yesterday to attend the extraordinary session of the OIC Executive Committee today to discuss the crisis in Gaza and the hu­manitarian situation of the be­sieged civilians. The meeting has been co-convened by Paki­stan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Foreign Minister has been engaged in consulta­tions with his counterparts of OIC countries. In the lead-up to this Extraordinary Session, he has held telephonic conver­sations with the Foreign Min­isters of Egypt, Iran, Türkiye and the UAE. During these con­sultations, the Foreign Minis­ter expressed Pakistan’s deep concerns on the current situa­tion in Gaza resulting from Is­raeli bombardment and siege of the enclave. He will contin­ue these consultations with in-person meetings in Jeddah. In respect of the session of the Executive Committee, the Foreign Minister has under­lined Pakistan’s priority for a collective demand by OIC for a ceasefire; and provision of hu­manitarian assistance through corridors so that food, medi­cine, water and other necessary supplies may reach the people of Gaza without further delay. Subsequent efforts should be directed towards a just, com­prehensive and lasting solution to the Palestinian question an­chored in international law and in line with relevant United Na­tions and OIC resolutions. 

LCCI, NAB organise seminar, walk against corruption

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1697520911.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023