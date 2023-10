DG KHAN - Four passengers were killed while 28 people were seri­ously injured when a pas­senger coach overturned while trying to save a rick­shaw in DG Khan here on Tuesday. According to Res­cue 1122, a passenger coach was heading to DG Khan from Rajanpur when it over­turned near Near Aali Wala Chowk Jampur. Resultantly, four passengers died on the spot. However, the other 28 passengers sustained seri­ous injuries. Rescue 1122 reached on the spot and shifted the injured to a near­by hospital.