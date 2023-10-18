Free school bags distributed

Khyber - Free school bags were distributed to deserving poor students of Government High School Pased Khel, Landi Kotal last day. The welfare activity was organized under the auspices of the Khudai Khedmatgar organization of Khyber. A simple gathering was held in the government-run school, attended by Khudai Khedmatgar District Salaar, Haji Fazal Rehman Afridi, as the chief guest, along with teachers, students, and organization volunteers.

Speaking on the occasion, Haji Fazal Rehman Afridi stated that the organization’s motto was to serve the poor and neglected. Therefore, they initiated a scheme to provide free school bags in the remote area. In the first phase, hundreds of school bags will be given to the deserving students of Landi Kotal, followed by the provision of free uniforms. He pledged that the organization would continue to support the underprivileged in society. The school staff and parents expressed their gratitude to the organization for its generous support. At the end of the event, dozens of school bags were distributed among the students.