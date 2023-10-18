Govt appoints Yousuf Khan as SUPARCO chief

ISLAMABAD - The government has appointed Mohammad Yousuf Khan as Chairman Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO).

The new chairman has taken over the charge of Chairman SUPARCO on October 1, official source told The Nation. Mohammad Yousuf Khan is a scientist working with SUPARCO.

Since 2001, SUPARCO was being headed by Major General level officers of Pakistan Army. Four Major Generals have served as administrators SUPARCO for almost 23 years.

It is almost after more than two decades that a civilian scientist has been posted as chairman SUPARCO, claimed the source.

Interestingly, Pakistan was among the first 10 countries to start a space programme and established SUPARCO in 1961. Dr Abdus Salam was the first Chairman of SUPARCO who served from 1961-67.

“Being the National Space Agency of Pakistan, SUPARCO is mandated to conduct research and development work in the field of space science, technology and its applications for peaceful purposes and socio economic uplift of country,” according the information shared on Suparco’s website.

With headquarter at Islamabad, SUPARCO technical facilities are spread over in all the provinces and Gilgit.

“It has state-of-the-art research, development and manufacturing facilities of satellite manufacturing, space sciences, technology and applications,” the information added. SUPARCO undertakes a diverse range of research & development activities in the field of space science, technology and its applications as well as satellite design and development programmes, it maintained.