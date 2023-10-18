Govt contacts PTI leadership to discuss upcoming elections

ISLAMABAD - The caretaker government in the centre on Tuesday made a first formal contact with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that is under fire from the establishment since May 9 incidents of vandalism allegedly carried out by its workers and supporters.
Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi held a meeting with PTI leader and former federal minister Shafqat Mahmood to discuss wide-range issues. The matters included ensuring free, fair and impartial polls, creating level playing field for all political parties and promoting national reconciliation ahead of the polls, according to an official announcement made by the PTI from its Central Secretariat in Islamabad.
The meeting took place at the residence of Mahmood in Lahore on the request of the caretaker information minister, it added. The development has come at a time when some PTI leaders have approached President Dr Arif Alvi to initiate a dialogue between political parties including the PTI and the establishment to end ongoing extreme polarization within the society and political instability within the country.
Former federal minister for education Mahmood is not in the limelight since he quit the position of PTI Punjab president in June last year after he faced charges within the party for allegedly failing to mobilize the masses for the ‘May 25 protest march’ of Imran Khan.
According to the official statement of PTI, Mahmood during his meeting with Solangi said that the PTI was ready to provide all possible support and cooperation to the caretaker government in the light of the Constitution to ensure holding free, fair and transparent general elections in the country.
The PTI leader apprised the caretaker minister that the party was not being provided with opportunities to carry out political activities. “Hence, holding polls in such uneven circumstances would have no credibility and acceptance at the public level,” he added.
He said that the PTI was not even allowed to conduct election campaigns in the light of the constitution and law, while other parties have all the freedom to hold rallies and processions across the country.
During the meeting, they also shed light on the interest and responsibility of the caretaker government in holding fair, transparent and undisputed elections. The meeting discussed the possibilities, importance and necessity of promoting harmony and understanding at the national level.
Mahmood said that it was a prerequisite for impartial general elections to provide a level playing field and equal opportunities to all political parties to participate in elections.
The PTI leader underlined that fair trial and access to justice was of paramount importance in achieving the goal of free and fair elections. Mahmood contended that promotion of national reconciliation was deeply dependent on the supremacy of the constitution and the survival and continuity of the democracy.
However, he made it clear that national reconciliation was not possible without the involvement of the PTI.
Meanwhile, PTI Secretary Information Raoof Hasan, accompanied by party lawyer Barrister Umair Niazi, called on the President Dr Alvi at the Presidency. “Key issues bearing national importance came up for discussion,” Hasan said while talking on X.
The official sources within PTI informed that the secretary information has requested the President to play his role in the conduct of elections at earliest. He also conveyed reservations of incarcerated Chairman PTI and former prime minister Imran Khan about delay in elections that are due till November 6.