Govt contacts PTI leadership to discuss upcoming elections

ISLAMABAD - The caretaker govern­ment in the centre on Tuesday made a first formal contact with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) that is under fire from the establish­ment since May 9 inci­dents of vandalism al­legedly carried out by its workers and supporters.

Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi held a meeting with PTI leader and former federal minister Shafqat Mahmood to discuss wide-range issues. The matters in­cluded ensuring free, fair and impartial polls, creating lev­el playing field for all political parties and promoting nation­al reconciliation ahead of the polls, according to an official announcement made by the PTI from its Central Secretar­iat in Islamabad.

The meeting took place at the residence of Mahmood in La­hore on the request of the care­taker information minister, it added. The development has come at a time when some PTI leaders have approached Presi­dent Dr Arif Alvi to initiate a di­alogue between political parties including the PTI and the es­tablishment to end ongoing ex­treme polarization within the society and political instability within the country.

Former federal minister for education Mahmood is not in the limelight since he quit the position of PTI Punjab presi­dent in June last year after he faced charges within the party for allegedly failing to mobilize the masses for the ‘May 25 pro­test march’ of Imran Khan.

According to the official state­ment of PTI, Mahmood during his meeting with Solangi said that the PTI was ready to pro­vide all possible support and cooperation to the caretaker government in the light of the Constitution to ensure holding free, fair and transparent gener­al elections in the country.

The PTI leader apprised the caretaker minister that the par­ty was not being provided with opportunities to carry out po­litical activities. “Hence, hold­ing polls in such uneven cir­cumstances would have no credibility and acceptance at the public level,” he added.

He said that the PTI was not even allowed to conduct elec­tion campaigns in the light of the constitution and law, while other parties have all the free­dom to hold rallies and proces­sions across the country.

During the meeting, they also shed light on the interest and responsibility of the caretak­er government in holding fair, transparent and undisputed elections. The meeting dis­cussed the possibilities, impor­tance and necessity of promot­ing harmony and understanding at the national level.

Mahmood said that it was a prerequisite for impartial gen­eral elections to provide a level playing field and equal opportu­nities to all political parties to participate in elections.

The PTI leader underlined that fair trial and access to jus­tice was of paramount impor­tance in achieving the goal of free and fair elections. Mah­mood contended that promo­tion of national reconciliation was deeply dependent on the supremacy of the constitution and the survival and continuity of the democracy.

However, he made it clear that national reconciliation was not possible without the involve­ment of the PTI.

Meanwhile, PTI Secretary In­formation Raoof Hasan, accom­panied by party lawyer Barris­ter Umair Niazi, called on the President Dr Alvi at the Presi­dency. “Key issues bearing na­tional importance came up for discussion,” Hasan said while talking on X.

The official sources within PTI informed that the secre­tary information has requested the President to play his role in the conduct of elections at ear­liest. He also conveyed reser­vations of incarcerated Chair­man PTI and former prime minister Imran Khan about de­lay in elections that are due till November 6.