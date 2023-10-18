Wednesday, October 18, 2023
HRCP to organise seminar on Afghan refugees

APP
October 18, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) will organize a seminar on Afghan refugees today. The seminar will focus on protecting the rights of Afghan refugees.

HRCP has expressed its concern over the recent announcement by the federal caretaker government to expel 1.1 million foreigners living in Pakistan illegally. The government has given all undocumented immigrants time until 31 October to leave Pakistan or they face the risk of imprisonment or deportation. HRCP believes that humanitarian concerns must be taken into account with security concerns in such cases. The seminar will bring together human rights defenders, lawyers, the media, international agencies, and representatives of Afghan refugees to discuss these issues and to develop recommendations for how to protect the rights of refugees in Pakistan.

APP

