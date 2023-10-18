Hundreds killed as Israel hits hospital in Gaza

GAZA CITY/ GENEVA - Palestinian health min­istry said Tuesday that some 200 to 300 people may have been killed in Israeli strike on hospi­tal in Gaza. Preliminary estimates indicate be­tween 200 to 300 peo­ple were killed in an Israeli strike on a hos­pital in the center of Gaza City, the Palestin­ian Health Ministry in Gaza said in a statement Tuesday, noting many people still remained beneath the rubble.

The Palestinian gov­ernment in Gaza said in an earlier statement that the strike on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital had resulted in dozens of deaths.

“A new war crime com­mitted by the occupa­tion in the bombing of Al-Ahli Arabi Hospital in the center of Gaza City, resulting in the arriv­al of dozens of martyrs and injured at Al-Shifa Medical Complex due to the bombing. It should be noted that the hospi­tal housed hundreds of patients, wounded, and displaced people from their homes forcibly due to the airstrikes,” the government statement said. Hamas released a statement on the strike, calling it a “genocide.” Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Ab­bas declared three days of mourning for the vic­tims of the Israeli air­strike on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, which the Palestinian Health Ministry said result­ed in an estimated hun­dreds of deaths. At least 20 humanitarians from the United Nations and Red Cross and Red Cres­cent Movement have been killed in Gaza, the UN said. Supplies con­tinue to dwindle in what the agency described as “utter catastrophe.” Of those killed, 15 staff­ers were from the Unit­ed Nations Relief and Works Agency for Pal­estine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and five were from the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, according to Joyce Msuya, the assis­tant secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and deputy emergen­cy relief coordinator at the UN. At least 3,000 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip since last Saturday, accord­ing to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza. The UN’s World Food Programme said the food situation in the besieged and blockad­ed Gaza Strip was wors­ening, with only four or five days of stocks left in the shops. WFP said stocks were getting low in warehouses inside the Palestinian enclave, but at the shop level, the situation was even more acute. “The situation in Gaza is getting worse by the minute: the humani­tarian situation but also of course the food se­curity situation,” WFP’s Middle East spokes­woman Abeer Etefa, told reporters at the UN in Geneva via video-link from Cairo. “The cur­rent stocks of essential food commodities are sufficient for only two weeks -- and that’s at the wholesalers’ level,” she said, with the ware­houses located in Gaza City in the north of the territory and shops hav­ing difficulties replen­ishing supplies. “Inside the shops, the stocks are getting close to less than a few days, may­be four or five days of food stocks left.” At least 4 killed in Lebanon by Israeli strikes At least four people were killed in Israeli strikes in the Alma al-Shaab area of Southern Lebanon on Tuesday, according to the Lebanese Red Cross. Hezbollah announced two of its fighters were killed in confrontations Tuesday, but it’s unclear whether they are part of the death toll reported by the Red Cross.