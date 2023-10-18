Hundreds killed as Israel hits hospital in Gaza

GAZA CITY/ GENEVA - Palestinian health ministry said Tuesday that some 200 to 300 people may have been killed in Israeli strike on hospital in Gaza. Preliminary estimates indicate between 200 to 300 people were killed in an Israeli strike on a hospital in the center of Gaza City, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said in a statement Tuesday, noting many people still remained beneath the rubble.
The Palestinian government in Gaza said in an earlier statement that the strike on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital had resulted in dozens of deaths.
“A new war crime committed by the occupation in the bombing of Al-Ahli Arabi Hospital in the center of Gaza City, resulting in the arrival of dozens of martyrs and injured at Al-Shifa Medical Complex due to the bombing. It should be noted that the hospital housed hundreds of patients, wounded, and displaced people from their homes forcibly due to the airstrikes,” the government statement said. Hamas released a statement on the strike, calling it a “genocide.” Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas declared three days of mourning for the victims of the Israeli airstrike on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, which the Palestinian Health Ministry said resulted in an estimated hundreds of deaths. At least 20 humanitarians from the United Nations and Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement have been killed in Gaza, the UN said. Supplies continue to dwindle in what the agency described as “utter catastrophe.” Of those killed, 15 staffers were from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and five were from the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, according to Joyce Msuya, the assistant secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and deputy emergency relief coordinator at the UN. At least 3,000 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip since last Saturday, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza. The UN’s World Food Programme said the food situation in the besieged and blockaded Gaza Strip was worsening, with only four or five days of stocks left in the shops. WFP said stocks were getting low in warehouses inside the Palestinian enclave, but at the shop level, the situation was even more acute. “The situation in Gaza is getting worse by the minute: the humanitarian situation but also of course the food security situation,” WFP’s Middle East spokeswoman Abeer Etefa, told reporters at the UN in Geneva via video-link from Cairo. “The current stocks of essential food commodities are sufficient for only two weeks -- and that’s at the wholesalers’ level,” she said, with the warehouses located in Gaza City in the north of the territory and shops having difficulties replenishing supplies. “Inside the shops, the stocks are getting close to less than a few days, maybe four or five days of food stocks left.” At least 4 killed in Lebanon by Israeli strikes At least four people were killed in Israeli strikes in the Alma al-Shaab area of Southern Lebanon on Tuesday, according to the Lebanese Red Cross. Hezbollah announced two of its fighters were killed in confrontations Tuesday, but it’s unclear whether they are part of the death toll reported by the Red Cross.