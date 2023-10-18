IHC bars ministries from regularising employees

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) barred all the ministries and departments from implementing the recommendations of the National Assembly’s Special Committee on Affected Employees for regularization of contract and daily wages employees. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohshin Akhrar Kayani announced the verdict in different petitions challenging the recommendations of the National Assembly’s Special Committee on affected employees, under the chairmanship of Qadir Khan Mandokhail. In this matter, the petitioners challenged the directions and recommendations conveyed by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, whereby, the Special Committee on affected employees, under the chairmanship of Qadir Khan Mandokhail, extended recommendations for regularization and reinstatement of employees of daily wages and contract employees. Justice Kayani wrote in his written order that the said committee under Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in The National Assembly 2007, cannot go beyond its terms of reference as provided in the circular dated 12.10.2022. He added, “The recommendations have no legal effect and all the recommendations are void, therefore, all the ministries, departments, including but not limited to Employees Old-Age Benefit Institution (EOBI), Capital Development Authority (CDA), Oversees Pakistan Foundation (OPF) and Pakistan Steel Mills as well as FIA are directed not to impose those recommendations as the same are illegal, however, any such direction if implemented forcibly by the said committee is also declared void and departments are bound to undo such orders.