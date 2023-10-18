IHC bars ministries from regularising employees

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) barred all the ministries and departments from imple­menting the recommenda­tions of the National Assem­bly’s Special Committee on Affected Employees for regu­larization of contract and dai­ly wages employees. A single bench of IHC comprising Jus­tice Mohshin Akhrar Kayani announced the verdict in dif­ferent petitions challenging the recommendations of the Na­tional Assembly’s Special Com­mittee on affected employees, under the chairmanship of Qa­dir Khan Mandokhail. In this matter, the petitioners chal­lenged the directions and rec­ommendations conveyed by the Ministry of Federal Educa­tion and Professional Training, whereby, the Special Commit­tee on affected employees, un­der the chairmanship of Qadir Khan Mandokhail, extended recommendations for regu­larization and reinstatement of employees of daily wages and contract employees. Jus­tice Kayani wrote in his writ­ten order that the said commit­tee under Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in The National Assembly 2007, cannot go beyond its terms of reference as provided in the circular dated 12.10.2022. He added, “The recommenda­tions have no legal effect and all the recommendations are void, therefore, all the min­istries, departments, includ­ing but not limited to Employ­ees Old-Age Benefit Institution (EOBI), Capital Development Authority (CDA), Oversees Pa­kistan Foundation (OPF) and Pakistan Steel Mills as well as FIA are directed not to impose those recommendations as the same are illegal, however, any such direction if implemented forcibly by the said committee is also declared void and de­partments are bound to undo such orders.