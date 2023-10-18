IK allowed to Whatsapp call his sons in UK by the Antiterrorism court judge AbulHasnat Zulqarnain

Anti Terrorism Court judge AbulHasnat Zulqarnain allowed Imran Khan to call his sons in UK while listening to an application filed by Imran Khan lawyer lawyer Sheraz Ranjha at anti Terrorism Court here in Islamabad today (18-10-2023).

Aleema Khan sister of Imran Khan accompanied Sheraz Ranjha at the hearing. Judge AbulHasnat Zulqarnain said, "the sop's doesn't allow prisoners to use PCO facilities such as Skype or Whatsapp," on which Ranjha argued, "but the jail manual doesn't have any prohibition on making Whatsapp call, prisoners can even make phone calls to their family members for 30 minutes every Saturday. Prisoners can even spend 12 hours 3 times an year with their spouses in jail", he further added. Judge asked the council that does jail manual say anything about making phone calls abroad? Sheraz Ranjha said it doesn't but honorable judge can use his powers for the fundamental and human rights of the prisoners.

After listening the arguments, Judge AbulHasnat Zulqarnain ordered that Imran Khan can talk to his sons on WhatsApp call in supervision of jail superintendent on the basis of human and fundamental rights.

After the decision Aleema Khan came to the judge and asked if you can please allow Imran Khan to get exercise bicycle. Judge AbulHasnat Zulqarnain said I'm looking into bicycle matter wheather there's something life threatening in that regard. Aleema Khan told the judge that Imran Khan can't use the jail gym because of security reasons so there should be an alternate to it, we have a exercise bicycle here in Islamabad home, we are planning to send that bicycle to Adiala Jail. Judge replied to Aleema Khan that we're trying to facilitate the prisoner if I can give today's decision, I can also look into the bicycle one and yesterday at adiala jail court trial he also asked for home made food but it's risky. Jail authorities are serving good food these days but they won't take responsibility for food coming from home because during the transitionary period from home to jail, we can't assert wheather it's the same box or not. I want to add here that if there's a failure in this transaction who's be responsible? We're talking about a precious life and a precious person here. Aleema Khan then said we all know who's running the show at adiala jail on which Judge AbulHasnat Zulqarnain said, Allah is the almighty, if the court can make today's decision it can also make the other decisions. This court went to the jail and ordered to break the wall, tell me which judge has done it? We have given him latitude by going out of the way to break the wall and now he's doing walk there. Aleema said thank you very much for that but if the bicycle could be arranged as soon as possible we'd really appreciate it. Judge replied jokingly, don't worry we'll arrange motorcycle as well, tell us haven't he got whatever he has asked from the court, we'll do whatever is his right. Aleema said, my brother is only asking for bicycle which is health related need and we hope you'll allow that. Judge replied if you're talking about health related issues we ordered to break the jail wall because it was health related issue for his walk. Aleema said now we hope you'll order the arrange the cycle as well. Judge again replied in the lighter mode that, everything can be warranted other than a swimming pool in the prison. We'll give him all the legitimate rights within the law. Aleema Khan asked judge please allow the bicycle else I'll appear Infront of you again tomorrow on which judge said jokingly make sure the cycle isn't punctured. Aleema said we'll transport the bike to the jail today and see maybe they'll allow him to use it.