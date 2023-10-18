Indictment of Imran, Qureshi postponed in cipher case till Oct 23

ISLAMABAD - A special Court on Tues­day provided copies of challan to PTI chairman and vice chairman and postponed their indict­ment in the cipher case till October 23.

Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Muham­mad Zulqarnain heard the case, registered against the two accused under the Official Se­crets Act, at the Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi.

At the outset of hear­ing, the defence law­yer informed the court that they had yet to re­ceive the copies of case challan. on this, the judge directed for pro­vision of the documents to the defence lawyers and postponed the in­dictment of the accused till next date. The PTI chairman requested the court to grant per­mission for provision of home food and a cycle for exercise in jail.

The judge observed that it was the respon­sibility of the jail ad­ministration to provide food to the accused. He, however, instructed the administration to pro­vide exercise machines to the PTI chairman as per the jail manual.