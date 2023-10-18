Indus Motor wins MAP Corporate Excellence Award 2023

KARACHI - Indus Motor Company (IMC) has been awarded the Best Corporate Excellence Award in assembler sector category by Management Association of Pakistan (MAP). Company’s CFO Mohammad Ibadullah received the award from Younus Dagha, Sindh Minister for Revenue & Industry. “Excellence is more than a set of year-end results, it’s a journey of prevailing attitude, and for us, the biggest contributor in this crowning accomplishment has been the ‘Toyota Way’,” said Ali Asghar Jamali, CEO, IMC. “This recognition signifies IMC’s will, commitment, and dedication to consistently deliver on the high expectations of all its stakeholders,” he concluded. IMC has been a recipient of Best in Sectoral Corporate Excellence Award, for the 8th time since 2010, and also won the coveted Overall Industrial Corporate Excellence Award, four times.