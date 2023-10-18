Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Islamabad Transport Authority takes action against vehicles for overcharging

APP
October 18, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - In a crackdown on overcharging vehicles, the Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA) and a team of magistrates seized sixteen vehicles and issued warnings to several others on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon.

The team inspected various transport routes and bus stands to ensure that the recently announced fare reduction was being implemented.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the ITA said that the seized vehicles were found to be overcharging passengers at rates higher than the notified rates of the district administration.

The ITA has warned all transport operators to adhere to the notified fares and to refrain from overcharging passengers. Failure to do so will result in strict action, including the seizure of vehicles.

The crackdown on overcharging vehicles is a welcome move by the ITA and the district administration. 

