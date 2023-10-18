KP CS directs transport dept to issue new fare list

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provincial government is making significant moves to translate the recent drop in oil prices into tangible benefits for the public. Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel, the Caretaker Minister for Information, Culture, and Tourism, and Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, the Chief Secretary, jointly announced a substantial reduction in transportation fares and other financial relief initiatives in Peshawar.

Driven by the decline in oil prices across Pakistan, the KP government is enacting a 12 to 13 percent reduction in transportation fares, commencing in Peshawar and extending to other districts within KP. To ensure the effective implementation of this fare reduction, deputy commissioners and inspection committees will oversee the process, ultimately leading to noticeable savings for citizens.

This move underscores the government’s commitment to providing financial relief and fostering transparency in governance. Barrister Kakakhel also emphasized the positive impact of the increased value of the rupee, noting its potential contribution to debt repayment.

In tandem with this initiative, the KP government maintains a zero-tolerance policy against smuggling and criminal activities. The success of this policy is continuously monitored to ensure it yields positive results.

Furthermore, Chief Secretary Chaudhry has issued directives to the transportation department to work closely with transporters to reduce fares on all routes. This effort aims to directly pass on the benefits of the reduction in petroleum prices to the public, alleviating their financial burdens and providing substantial relief.

Additionally, commissioners and deputy commissioners have been tasked with engaging traders’ associations to manage and reduce the prices of essential goods and non-food items. Intensified monitoring efforts have been initiated to regulate the prices of all items, as per directives from the Prime Minister. To facilitate these efforts, the Performance Management and Reforms Unit (PMRU) has been assigned to create new tasks related to these directives and submit daily reports.

Notably, the government has provided an opportunity for undocumented individuals to return to their home countries with dignity and ease. After October 31, those without proper documentation will face legal action. This measure is intended to encourage undocumented individuals to return to their home countries and subsequently come back to Pakistan through legal channels.