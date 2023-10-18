KP govt, IRC join hands for ensuring gender equality

Peshawar - Aimed at advancing women’s rights and promoting social justice in Pakistan, International Rescue Committee, (IRC) and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women (KPCSW) have agreed to enter a significant partnership.

The IRC and KPCSW signed a Letter of Cooperation (LoC) to collaborate on initiatives of mutual interest across the province. The LoC was signed by, Shabnam Baloch, Country Director IRC, and Robin Haider Bokhari, Secretary KPCSW.

This collaboration signifies the shared vision of both the organizations to develop synergies aimed at fostering collaboration under the “Leveraging Inclusive and Climate Sensitive WASH for Empowerment” (LIFE Pakistan) project funded by Australian Government Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT).

The LIFE-II Project focuses on addressing gender equality and social inclusion concerns within climate- resilient WASH interventions.

At the policy level, IRC and KPCSW will hold consultative workshops with relevant government departments to foster a common understanding of inclusive WASH and Climate Change action plans. These workshops will pave the way for coordinated efforts to address climate change challenges.

Robin Haider Bokhari, Secretary KPCSW, speaking on this occasion, noted that the partnership between KPCSW & IRC will pave way for fostering better representation and inclusion of women in community interventions that are centric to WASH and climate resilience.

In her remarks, Shabnam Baloch stated, “Gender Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion (GEDI) is the cornerstone of IRC programming in Pakistan. Our vision resonates with the mission of KPCSW.” She further noted that IRC is open to exploring additional areas of cooperation within the Climate-Resilient Inclusive WASH sector and will work closely with KPCSW for provision of technical support to government institutes.

This collaboration underscores the commitment of both IRC and KPCSW to advancing a nexus of gender equality, women’s rights, and climate resilience. It is a significant step towards addressing pressing social issues and it reflects the shared vision of both organizations to create a more inclusive and equitable society.