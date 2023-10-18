Wednesday, October 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

KP info minister holds talks with Solangi

Our Staff Reporter
October 18, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar   -   The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Minister of Information and Public Relations, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel, held a meeting with the caretaker Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Murtaza Solangi, in Islamabad. Among the key subjects discussed during this pivotal meeting were the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the Radio Pakistan Peshawar building, the recent reduction in oil prices and its far-reaching implications for the general public, stringent measures aimed at curbing dollar and other smuggling activities in KP.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1697520911.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023