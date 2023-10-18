KP info minister holds talks with Solangi

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Minister of Information and Public Relations, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel, held a meeting with the caretaker Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Murtaza Solangi, in Islamabad. Among the key subjects discussed during this pivotal meeting were the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the Radio Pakistan Peshawar building, the recent reduction in oil prices and its far-reaching implications for the general public, stringent measures aimed at curbing dollar and other smuggling activities in KP.