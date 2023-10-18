LCCI, NAB organise seminar, walk against corruption

LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Com­merce and Industry (LCCI) and the National Accountability Bu­reau (NAB) here Tuesday or­ganized a seminar and a walk against corruption which were participated in by people from different walks of life. LCCI Presi­dent Kashif Anwar, Director NAB Imran Sohail and Additional Di­rector Atiya Azmat were promi­nent among others. Kashif Anwar informed the participants that he had discussed the difference between inter-bank and open market dollar rate, reduction in the rate of sales tax and income tax on electricity bills and grey economy during his meeting with the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS). He was of the view that elections should not be held un­til the charter of economy was signed by all the political par­ties. He said that all stakeholders should be taken on board while formulating trade and economy-related policies. There should be a close liaison between the insti­tutions to get the desired results, he stressed. Director NAB Imran Sohail said that NAB was follow­ing a three-pronged strategy to prevent corruption i.e. aware­ness, prevention and enforce­ment. He said that awareness was the key to curbing corrup­tion. Every year anti-corruption day on December 9 is celebrated all over the world. In this regard, NAB has also started a campaign for awareness and prevention in which they are starting sessions in various institutions and uni­versities. The Director NAB said that corruption is a multi-dimen­sional and multi-faceted problem. “First of all, we have to develop a sense of avoiding corruption. We are united against corruption. Awareness campaigns are also important so that we can address the root causes of corruption.” He said that the chambers could play the role of the best facilitator in this regard, therefore, advocacy efforts should be made through chambers. He said that anti-cor­ruption networking should be done. A collective voice can play an effective role in corruption elimination as it has a greater im­pact, he added.