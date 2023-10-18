LESCO officers, employees swear not to indulge in corruption

LAHORE - Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) took a unique and great initiative to eliminate corruption and bribery in company as all its officers and employ­ees sworn in that they would not indulge in this men­ace. LESCO spokesman disclosed to media here Tues­day that on the instructions of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider, all officers and employees including functional heads were sworn in to eliminate corruption and bribery from LESCO. All the officers and employees took an oath; “That know­ing Allah is omnipotent and watching, I promise that I shall remain faithful and obedient to Pakistan and LESCO. I shall neither give nor take bribes and shall not protect both the giver and the receiver. I shall not do anything wrong by being influenced by someone’s recommendation and I myself shall not recommend a wrong thing. I shall not knowingly do anything that is detrimental to the reputation of my country, nation and LESCO. I shall avoid lies, backbiting, slander and breaking promises. I pray to Allah Almighty to grant me the ability to stick to this promise and give me strength to fulfill it, Aameen.” The functional heads- CEO Engineer Shahid Haider, General Manager (Tech­nical) Aamir Yasin, Director (Customer Services) Rai Muhammad Asghar, Director (HR) Azia Shoaib, DG (Implementation) Zameer Hussain Kulachi, Chief Finance Officer (CFO) Bushra Imran, Chief Engineer (Material Management) Muhammad Ramzan Butt, Director General Mirad Altaf Qadir, Chief Engineer (O&M-T&G) Zafar Iqbal, Director General (IT) Ta­hir Mahmood Nadeem, Chief Engineer (TS Design) Muhammad Asif Majeed, CE (Development) Tahir Mehmood, CE (PIU) Ijaz Ahmed, CE (P&D) Imran Mehmood, Company Secretary Owais Yasin and Di­rector (Admin) Nauman Ghafoor also sworn in, and the officers and employees of the departments under their command also took the oath.

Meanwhile. A mob of armed villagers attacked a Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) team conducting a search operation against electric­ity thieves in Wan Adhan area of Kasur circle and broke the windscreens of official vehicles, besides subjecting the staff to severe torture. The LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that in village Wan Adhan in Chunian Rural Sub-Division, there were only 147 power meters despite the fact that three 200 kVA transformers were installed in the village, while 354 connections were permanently disconnected. The LESCO team also located 100 universal connections there. On a tip-off, the LESCO SDO (Sub-Divisional Officer) Chunian Rural along with his team reached the place to unload the trans­former. After unloading the first transformer, as soon as they tried to unload the second transformer, around 150 to 200 armed villagers attacked the LE­SCO team and broke their official vehicles and the crane, besides taking the staff hostage and subjected them to severe torture, he added.