LESCO recovers Rs 20m from 698 defaulters on 34th day of recovery campaign

LAHORE - Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) in collaboration with Teh­sildars (Recovery) has recovered Rs 20 million from 698 dead de­faulters in all the five districts - La­hore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 34th day of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that on the 34th day, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shali­mar Noreez Humayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs 4.16 mil­lion from 83 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 3.47 million from 79 defaulters in Eastern Circle respec­tively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 2.85 million from 61 defaulters in Central Circle and Rs 0.860 million from 38 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engi­neer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sa­hib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 1.35 mil­lion from 76 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle and Rs 2.85 million from 158 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in col­laboration with Naib Tehsildar Ka­sur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig re­covered outstanding dues of Rs 1.46 million from 120 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 4.15 million from 83 defaulters in Kasur Circle. Up till now during the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs 879.8 million from 27,670 dead de­faulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 117.83 mil­lion from 3,727 defaulters in North­ern Circle; Rs 207.60 million from 3,146 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 125.27 million from 3,382 default­ers in Central Circle; Rs 51.36 million from 1,593 defaulters in South Cir­cle, Rs 54.66 million from 2,327 de­faulters in Nankana Sahib Circle; Rs 110.77 million from 2,886 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 61.28 mil­lion from 4,346 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 151.12 million from 6,263 defaulters in Kasur Circle.