LHC reserves verdict on Hanif Abbasi’s appeal in ephedrine case

LAHORE - A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday reserved ver­dict on an appeal filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi against his conviction in ephedrine quota case.

The division bench, headed by Justice Aalia Neelum, heard the ap­peal filed by Hanif Ab­basi and reserved the verdict after hearing de­tailed arguments of the parties. The bench ob­served that the verdict would be announced on Wednesday.

Earlier, in his final arguments, Hanif Ab­basi’s counsel argued that the trial court handed down life im­prisonment to his cli­ent in the ephedrine quota case. He submit­ted that the conviction was against the case facts and it was not sustainable in the eyes of law. He pleaded with the court to set aside the conviction. How­ever, the prosecution opposed the plea and requested the bench to dismiss the appeal.