Man kills brother over property dispute

SARGODHA - A man was killed by his younger brother over a property dispute in the jurisdiction of Kundian police, here on Tuesday.
A police spokesperson said that Aurangzeb, a resident of Kacha Gujrat, had a dispute with his younger brother Noor Muhammad over distribution of property.
On the day of the incident, both exchanged harsh words over the matter and in a fit of rage, accused Noor Muhammad allegedly shot dead Aurangzeb and fled. Later, the body was handed over to the family after postmortem. Further investigation was underway.
6 ARRESTED, BIKES, WEAPONS RECOVERED
Sargodha Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested six accused, including three members of a bike-lifter gang, and recovered motorcycles, weapons, mobile phones and cash. According to a press release issued by DPO office, teams of various police stations conducted raids and caught six outlaws besides recovering seven motorcycles, a Kalashnikov, mobile phones and cash. Cases were registered against the accused while further investigation was underway.
DENGUE MEASURES REVIEWED
A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-dengue was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shoaib Ali.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Authority Dr Asad Aslam and other officers of concerned departments participated in it. The deputy commissioner ordered to increase surveillance and directed officials to monitor performance of anti-dengue teams. In the meeting, the CEO health authority gave a briefing about surveillance and cases were got registered against violators in the district so far.
FIVE SHOPS FINED OVER ENCROACHMENTS
Five shops and three fuel agencies were fined over violation in Shahpur tehsil, here on Tuesday. According to official sources, during an ongoing crackdown launched against profiteers and encroachments, Assistant Commissioner Anum Babar alongwith her teams visited various bazaars and markets in the city and imposed a fine of Rs10,000 on five shops over encroachments. Meanwhile, she also imposed a fine of Rs5,000 each on three fuel agency for selling fuel at exorbitant rates in Shahpur Sadr.
FAKE FERTILIZER DEALER BOOKED
A fertilizer dealer was booked for selling fertilizer without a licence and registration during an ongoing crackdown launched against the dealers of fake fertilizers in the district, here on Monday.
According to official sources, Assistant Director (AD) Agriculture, Aslam Khan conducted raid at Chak No 111 SB and caught red-handed Muhammad Ijaz who was selling fertilizers without having a license.
Case was registered against the fake fertilizer.