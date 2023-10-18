Man kills brother over property dispute

SARGODHA - A man was killed by his young­er brother over a property dis­pute in the jurisdiction of Kun­dian police, here on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said that Aurangzeb, a resident of Kacha Gujrat, had a dispute with his younger brother Noor Muhammad over distribution of property.

On the day of the incident, both exchanged harsh words over the matter and in a fit of rage, accused Noor Muhammad allegedly shot dead Aurangzeb and fled. Later, the body was handed over to the family after postmortem. Further investi­gation was underway.

6 ARRESTED, BIKES, WEAPONS RECOVERED

Sargodha Police on Tues­day claimed to have arrested six accused, including three members of a bike-lifter gang, and recovered motorcy­cles, weapons, mobile phones and cash. According to a press release issued by DPO office, teams of various police stations conducted raids and caught six outlaws besides recovering seven motorcycles, a Kalash­nikov, mobile phones and cash. Cases were registered against the accused while further in­vestigation was underway.

DENGUE MEASURES REVIEWED

A meeting of the District Emergency Response Commit­tee for Anti-dengue was held on Tuesday under the chair­manship of Deputy Commis­sioner (DC) Shoaib Ali.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Authority Dr Asad Aslam and other officers of concerned departments partic­ipated in it. The deputy com­missioner ordered to increase surveillance and directed offi­cials to monitor performance of anti-dengue teams. In the meeting, the CEO health au­thority gave a briefing about surveillance and cases were got registered against viola­tors in the district so far.

FIVE SHOPS FINED OVER ENCROACHMENTS

Five shops and three fuel agencies were fined over viola­tion in Shahpur tehsil, here on Tuesday. According to official sources, during an ongoing crackdown launched against profiteers and encroachments, Assistant Commissioner Anum Babar alongwith her teams vis­ited various bazaars and mar­kets in the city and imposed a fine of Rs10,000 on five shops over encroachments. Mean­while, she also imposed a fine of Rs5,000 each on three fuel agency for selling fuel at exor­bitant rates in Shahpur Sadr.

FAKE FERTILIZER DEALER BOOKED

A fertilizer dealer was booked for selling fertilizer without a licence and registra­tion during an ongoing crack­down launched against the dealers of fake fertilizers in the district, here on Monday.

According to official sources, Assistant Director (AD) Agri­culture, Aslam Khan conducted raid at Chak No 111 SB and caught red-handed Muham­mad Ijaz who was selling fertil­izers without having a license.

Case was registered against the fake fertilizer.