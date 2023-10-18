Meteorological centre to be set up at GCWUS

SIALKOT - The Department of Meteorology will set up a Meteorological Centre at Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS).
Financial support will also be provided for research. According to the details, the Department of Meteorology will set up a centre with digital equipment for research on air pollution, air quality, smog, rainfall and other climate changes. The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and other organisations will also be able to benefit from the research data of the center while the data can be obtained at the individual level with the permission of the competent authority. According to university spokesperson Deputy Director Rizwan Hameed, Vice Chancellor (VC) Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Prof Dr Zarin Fatima Rizvi met DG Meteorological Department Sahibzad Khan and discussed cooperation in research. Chairman Environmental Sciences Dr Adeel Mehmood and Director Planning Mirza Farooq appreciated the efforts made for the establishment of the Climate Centre. Dr Afzal Butt and Dr Yasir Manj of Government Women’s University Sialkot, while paying tribute to the special interest and efforts of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zarin Fatima Rizvi for the establishment of the centre, said she was bringing positive and revolutionary changes in GCWUS. They said that the restoration of an affordable bus service for female students was a clear example of it. Various social circles of Sialkot have expressed happiness over her efforts.
DC REVIEWS MEASURES TO REDUCE TRANSPORT FARES
Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Shah Mir Iqbal has said after a significant reduction in prices of petrol and diesel by the government, measures are underway to reduce transport fares and prices of food items.
He expressed these views while addressing a special meeting of representatives of Anjuma-e-Tajran Association, Transporters and other Associations in the context of reduction of diesel and petrol prices.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Asad Raza Kazmi, AC Ghulam Sarwar, Secretary Anjuman-e-Tajran Haji Mehr Ghulam Mujtaba, Secretary General Sheikh Javed Haider and others were also present.
The DC said rates would be fixed in consultation with stakeholders for an immediate reduction in food items and transport fares.