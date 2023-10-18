Meteorological centre to be set up at GCWUS

SIALKOT - The Department of Meteorol­ogy will set up a Meteorological Centre at Government College Women University Sialkot (GC­WUS).

Financial support will also be provided for research. Accord­ing to the details, the Depart­ment of Meteorology will set up a centre with digital equip­ment for research on air pollu­tion, air quality, smog, rainfall and other climate changes. The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and other organisations will also be able to benefit from the research data of the center while the data can be obtained at the individual level with the permission of the competent authority. According to university spokesperson Dep­uty Director Rizwan Hameed, Vice Chancellor (VC) Govern­ment College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Prof Dr Zarin Fatima Rizvi met DG Meteoro­logical Department Sahibzad Khan and discussed coopera­tion in research. Chairman En­vironmental Sciences Dr Adeel Mehmood and Director Plan­ning Mirza Farooq appreciated the efforts made for the estab­lishment of the Climate Centre. Dr Afzal Butt and Dr Yasir Manj of Government Women’s Univer­sity Sialkot, while paying tribute to the special interest and ef­forts of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zarin Fatima Rizvi for the estab­lishment of the centre, said she was bringing positive and revo­lutionary changes in GCWUS. They said that the restoration of an affordable bus service for female students was a clear ex­ample of it. Various social circles of Sialkot have expressed happi­ness over her efforts.

DC REVIEWS MEASURES TO REDUCE TRANSPORT FARES

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Shah Mir Iqbal has said after a significant reduction in prices of petrol and diesel by the govern­ment, measures are underway to reduce transport fares and prices of food items.

He expressed these views while addressing a special meeting of representatives of Anjuma-e-Tajran Association, Transporters and other Associa­tions in the context of reduction of diesel and petrol prices.

Additional Deputy Commis­sioner (ADC) General Asad Raza Kazmi, AC Ghulam Sarwar, Sec­retary Anjuman-e-Tajran Haji Mehr Ghulam Mujtaba, Secre­tary General Sheikh Javed Haid­er and others were also present.

The DC said rates would be fixed in consultation with stake­holders for an immediate reduc­tion in food items and transport fares.