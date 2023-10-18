Middle-aged man arrested for marrying 12-year-old girl in Larkana

LARKANA-A middle-aged man has to face jail for solemnizing marriage with an underage girl in Larkana. Reportedly, a police party gatecrashed a marriage function in Nazar Mohallah in Larkana. Police were informed that 35-year-old Ashraf Kalhoro was solemnizing marriage with 12-year-old Naseem Kalhoro. They arrested the groom and bride’s father Zaheer Kolhro for arranging a marriage prohibited under the country’s law. The Nikkah reciter, Maulvi Abdullah, fled the scene at the time of police raid. SHO Rehmat Abbasi said that a case will be registered against the accused under the Child Act.

CITY POLICE CHIEF VISITS SITE SUPER HIGHWAY ASSOCIATION OF INDUSTRY

Karachi Police Chief Khadim Hussain Rind on Tuesday visited the secretariat of SITE Super Highway Association of Industry.

The Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi was accompanied by SSP East and other senior police officers on the occasion, said a news release.

SITE Super Highway Association President Shaheen Ilyas, Vice President Sarfaraz, CPK Chief Murad Soni and other members welcomed the Police Chief. On the occasion, the members of the association informed the police chief about the encroachment mafia, traffic congestion and other problems being faced by the industrialist community.