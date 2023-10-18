Musk deer’s battle for survival

Musk deer is an adorable and beautiful wild deer found in the alpine mountains of South Asia and Russia. This tiny animal is known worldwide for two special things: having Musk glands that produce Musk and having tusks. There are only two deer species in the world with tusks; the other one is the wa­ter deer species. These special tusks make these two deer species unique. This tiny deer can also be found in Pakistan, including the Himalayan range and Kashmir. Weighing up to 15 kilogrammes, the Musk Deer is one of the tiniest deer species, mak­ing them incredibly adorable.

Listed as endangered in the IUCN’s (International Union for the Conservation of Nature) Red List, this tiny, adorable deer’s population is rapidly decreasing due to its eco­nomic importance. This little deer is hunted for its musk, which is used in several medical and non-medical fields. It is also hunted for its scent glands, which provide expensive scents for perfumes, often costing thousands of dollars. Internation­al nature conservation communi­ties are working to save this species from extinction. For this purpose, these deer are kept in several na­tional parks and other protected areas. The causes of their decline are overexploitation, illegal hunt­ing and poaching, and trade for eco­nomic purposes. Pakistan should also raise awareness about this tiny but critically important species to protect and preserve its population.

UBAID SAHIL,

Swat.