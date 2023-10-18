Wednesday, October 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

NAB recoves money from Services Hospital parking scam

NAB recoves money from Services Hospital parking scam
Our Staff Reporter
October 18, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore Di­rector General Mr. Amjad Majeed Aulakh handed over Rs10.15 million recovered money cheque to MS, Services Hospital Dr. Munir Malik in NAB La­hore office. According to the details, the Regional NAB Bureau had successfully made a recovery in renowned State-run Services Hospital parking scam. The matter of defaulted contractors was brought into NAB Lahore notice on which a proper Inquiry was authorised by DG NAB Lahore, last year. During the course of Inquiry, the accused con­tractors opted to return all pending amounts to NAB officials within stipulated time, however, the NAB officials held plea bargain (PB) to the tune of Rs10.15 million equalling to total default amount. 

The recovered amount has been handed over to MS, Services Hospital, today by DG NAB La­hore. At this occassion, DG NAB satated that the Bureau has recovered Billions from corrupt elements and the same have been submitted in government’s kitty and returned to affectees of different cheating public scams.

LCCI, NAB organise seminar, walk against corruption

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1697520911.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023