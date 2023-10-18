NAB recoves money from Services Hospital parking scam

LAHORE - National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore Di­rector General Mr. Amjad Majeed Aulakh handed over Rs10.15 million recovered money cheque to MS, Services Hospital Dr. Munir Malik in NAB La­hore office. According to the details, the Regional NAB Bureau had successfully made a recovery in renowned State-run Services Hospital parking scam. The matter of defaulted contractors was brought into NAB Lahore notice on which a proper Inquiry was authorised by DG NAB Lahore, last year. During the course of Inquiry, the accused con­tractors opted to return all pending amounts to NAB officials within stipulated time, however, the NAB officials held plea bargain (PB) to the tune of Rs10.15 million equalling to total default amount.

The recovered amount has been handed over to MS, Services Hospital, today by DG NAB La­hore. At this occassion, DG NAB satated that the Bureau has recovered Billions from corrupt elements and the same have been submitted in government’s kitty and returned to affectees of different cheating public scams.