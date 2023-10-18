Nawaz to restart 'journey of prosperity' from 2017: Sanaullah

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader and former interior minister Rana Sanaullah said on Wednesday that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif would restart the 'path of development' from 2017.

He said, “Once the PML-N did not have any existence in the South Punjab while now it is present at the provincial and district levels.”

Sanaullah said that the people would realize the importance of October 21 as on this day, Nawaz Sharif's return would take place while adding that after Nawaz Sharif was ousted from power, the country was subjected to crises and tolerance in politics was abolished.

He said the some people raised questions how all this development would restart? He responded that Nawaz Sharif has worked for the prosperity of the country time and again and the same would happen once he returned.



He said US and Europe were supporting Israel in their brutalities against Palestinians while mentioning the then US administration offered five billion dollars to Nawaz Sharif to refrain from becoming nuclear power but the PML-N supremo rejected the offer and made Pakistan the only Muslim country with nuclear weapons.

The former interior minister highlighted the 9/11 incident and said Pakistan was passing through terrible economic situation due to policies which were pursued after that event while mentioning that had Nawaz Sharif not been ousted in 1999, the country would have been more stable and economically viable.



Sanaullah said that the life of the common man has become impossible to sustain and the country was near default while mentioning that Nawaz Sharif would give his program to get the country out of crisis while claiming that no one has better solution that the PML-N to salvage the situation.

The PML-N leader said that a ‘representative gathering of Pakistan’ would be held on October 21 while highlighting that every city should be represented in Minar-e-Pakistan claming that the whole nation would be awakened on October 21.