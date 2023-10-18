Netherlands stun South Africa in World Cup 2023

DHARAMSALA -South Africa sustained a second upset at the hands of the Neth­erlands as they fell to a 38-run defeat against the spirited Dutch side in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 at HPCA Stadium, Dharam­shala, on Tuesday.

This was the Dutch side’s first win in the mega event. The Neth­erlands, who had previously stunned Africa in the T20 World Cup 2022, once again proved to be a formidable opponent for South Africa, creating problems for Temba Bavuma’s men right from the beginning of their innings.

South Africa had a disastrous start, finding themselves at 44-4 in just 11.2 overs, with reliable batters such as Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, and Aidan Markram all returning to the pavilion. Scott Ed­wards’ team remained dominant, exerting pressure on the Proteas throughout their chase of the 246-run target. After the de­structive batter David Miller was dropped at 23 runs by Bas de Leede, there was a glimmer of hope that the left-handed batter would guide them closer to the target. However, Miller’s innings was cut short by a quicker delivery from Logan van Beek, ending hopes for his side. The Proteas were eventually all out for just 207 runs.

In their innings, the Nether­lands faced a collapse similar to their opponents, being 50-4 in 15.1 overs and losing wickets at regular intervals. At one point, it seemed that the entire team might be bowled out before reaching the 150-run mark. How­ever, their skipper, Scott Edwards, played a determined and valiant knock, scoring 78 off 69 balls with 11 boundaries while bat­ting at number seven. His effort helped his side post a competitive total of 245 runs in 43 overs.

Edwards received support from quick knocks by Roelof van der Merwe (29 off 19) and Aryan Dutt (23 off 9). The significant loss significantly impacted South Africa’s net run rate (NRR). The Proteas had won their first two matches against Sri Lanka and Australia with margins of 102 and 134 runs, respectively.