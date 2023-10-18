Wednesday, October 18, 2023
No one requires level playing field more than Nawaz Sharif: Talal

Web Desk
10:47 PM | October 18, 2023
National

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry said Wednesday that no one in the country requires a level playing field more than Nawaz Sharif.

Chaudhry pointed out that Nawaz Sharif was allowed to participate in only one out of the four elections. He also mentioned that some people were taunting the PML-N for striking a deal with the establishment.

Chaudhry stated, “Our leaders are not 'manufactured'; they are the leaders themselves.”

He insisted that his party wasn't seeking relief but rather seeking justice for the injustices inflicted seven years ago. “We should have received this justice a long time ago.”

