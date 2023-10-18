Nobel Peace Prize 2023: When statutes do not apply

It is impossible not to feel great sympathy for Narges Mohammadi and admire the courage and sacrifice of the newest Nobel Peace Laureate. But in 2023, once again, the prize landed far away from what Alfred Nobel had in mind when writing his will, which is the foundation for the statutes and awarding the prize. This year’s deviation once again is something that most people have come to believe is acceptable. However, the award should be based on Nobel’s will, which the Norwegian Nobel Committee cannot freely change however popular its awards may be. But the committee is legally obliged to follow the will and statutes.

As a lawyer, the committee chair, Berit Reiss-Andersen, knows this well. No lawyer who is familiar with the contemporary ideas and the words Nobel used in the will, and the background debates he had, will be able to support Reiss-Andersen’s claim that the committee is respecting Nobel’s will. I find that the award policy is a direct betrayal of Nobel’s will. His main idea was that the prize should contribute to demilitarisation and global rule of law, what he called the “brotherhood of nations”. Nothing could mean more for security, climate, human rights, and prosperous development – indeed, our chance of survival.

In order to award the Nobel Prize, the very first thing the Norwegian trustees should have done in 1897 was to study the relevant evidence thoroughly and interpret what Nobel’s own intention was. Instead, they seem to have become more interested in how the prize could serve their own interests, and those of Norway, as they saw it.

I have written several books about these questions, and in an upcoming book, The Real Nobel Peace Prize, I analyse them in further detail. Alfred Nobel’s three key aspects were that the prize should contribute to: (1) the community of nations, (2) the abolition of standing armies, and (3) the holding of peace congresses. These terms were never professionally interpreted, not even when the Swedish authorities demanded in a review of the Foundation´s practice in 2009, (for fear that “otherwise compliance with the testament will fail over time”). This will be thoroughly substantiated in my forthcoming book where I have examined the nominations for the prize, and undug the peace movements, groups and individuals that were best suited to the prize over all its 120 years of existence. In my examination of the internal archives of the first 70 years of Nobel Committee’s work, from the start in 1901, I have found very close to zero interest in Nobel’s will and its purpose.

The sad reality is even worse; instead of the words and intent of the testament, Norwegian politicians have introduced and interpreted their own, very flexible, concepts about peace and the peace prize. One cannot imagine a more basic and unacceptable violation of the inheritance law. The reality of this is that Norwegian politicians have embezzled Nobel’s donation which should have been used for anti-militarist peace work. They have instead steadfastly refused to perform and publish an interpretation of the idea of the testament – and ignore the interpretation in earlier works and my three books since 2008, documenting the illegal management of the prize.

In its early attempts to counter my criticism with arguments, the Norwegian Nobel Committee only revealed how completely unfamiliar it was with the legal rules on wills and testaments. After a few years, the committee’s strategy switched to ignoring my criticism with false counterarguments. It became standard practice to claim, every year, that “this year’s prize is in accordance with Nobel’s will - which the committee has always followed”. This is untrue, which I have clearly and unchallenged documented in my books.

Several outstanding jurists have recommended legal action and I have asked some of our best attorneys to assist. No one seems tempted thus far, perhaps being worried about discrediting a prize that after all has a high international standing and prestige, good for Norway, but alas, not following Alfred Nobel’s will.

In 2017, seventeen law professors reminded the Parliament of Norway to respect Nobel’s will in the selection of members for the Norwegian Nobel Committee. The committee is appointed by the parliament, but the committee’s work is otherwise independent. Beyond that, our jurists and academics have had little to report about the obvious offenses committed by Norwegian parliamentarians in their selection of themselves and political friends as award committee members. This should have been overseen by the Nobel Foundation in Sweden, which has failed to supervise and control that the committee members are dedicated to realizing Nobel´s intention.

This has given us yet another example of how compliance with the law fails when there is lack of supervision, control and good hope of getting away with violations of the law. Norway´s Parliament has not respected Nobel´s purpose in its appointments of members of the Norwegian Nobel Committee. In sum, the important will of Alfred Nobel never got the intended impact, the awarders never liked the road to peace as described in the will. Alfred Nobel’s will should indeed have been followed. Then this year’s prize and most other prizes would have had other winners.