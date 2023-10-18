Opening ceremony of 3rd BRF underway in Beijing, China

The opening ceremony of third Belt and Road Forum is in progress in Beijing.

Inaugurating the forum, Chinese President Xi Jinping said the Belt and Road Initiative represents humanity's joint pursuit of development for all. He said it has opened up a new path for exchanges among countries and established a new framework for international cooperation.

President Xi said our achievements over the last one decade have been remarkable. He said we have learnt the humanity is a community with a shared future. Win-win cooperation is the sure way to success in launching major initiatives that benefit all.

The Chinese President said his country will work with all parties involved to deepen belt and road partnerships of cooperation and usher this cooperation into a new stage of high quality development. He said we will make relentless efforts to achieve modernization for all countries.

President Xi vowed more financing support for BRI related projects on the basis of market and business cooperation.

He said China Development Bank and the Export-Import Bank of China will each set up a 350 billion yuan financing window, and an additional 80 billion yuan will be injected into the Silk Road Fund.

Addressing the Forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin said China, Russia and majority of states share the aspiration of equal and mutually beneficial cooperation in order to achieve comprehensive, sustainable and long term economic progress and social well being.

He said the belt and road plan initiated by President Xi is meant to create a fair platform for global cooperation.

Addressing the Forum, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said China plays a critical role in ensuring global security. He said the country is an engine of economic and technological advances. He said the Belt and road Initiative has been a popular project and a platform for international cooperation.

Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar is representing Pakistan at the forum.

In his address, The Prime Minister will dilate upon development successes achieved under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) over the last ten years as well as highlight future goals and reaffirm Pakistan's cooperation on this key project.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will also have bilateral meetings with Chinese leadership, including President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.

A number of agreements and Memorandums of Understanding are expected to be signed in the areas of agriculture, health, industry, green energy, and space technology.

The Prime Minister will also visit Urumqi to meet with local leaders and businessmen to enhance trade, investment and people to people contacts.