Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Operation against transporters for overcharging conducted in Sukkur

APP
October 18, 2023
Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR - The Sukkur Police along with officials of the Regional Transport Authority conducted a joint operation against transporters for violating the officially prescribed fare list. During the operation on Tuesday, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sukkur, Liaqat Ali Kalhoro paid a visit to Sukkur bus terminals and inspected basic facilities for passengers and inquired about the fares. The inspection team imposed fines on several drivers for overcharging passengers despite the significant reduction in fuel prices.

