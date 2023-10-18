Pakistan re-affirms support for Palestinians

Army chief Gen Asim reiterates Army’s resolve to defend Pakistan against all kinds of direct and indirect threats n Backs govt’s decision to repatriate and deport all illegal foreigners from Nov 1.
ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir has said that the Palestinian people have unequivocal diplomatic, moral and political support of the Pakistani nation.
He was chairing the 260th Corps Commanders Conference (CCC) at the GHQ on Tuesday. The participants of the meeting offered Fateha for the martyrs of Mastung, Hangu and Zhob incidents during the holy month of Rabi’ al-Awwal. The forum also paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices being continuously offered by the security forces in defence of the motherland while fighting the menace of terrorism, according to a press release issued by the ISPR. The participants resolved that all terrorists, their facilitators and abettors, working on the behest of hostile forces to destabilise Pakistan will be dealt with unflinching resolve of the state. The forum was briefed on the prevalent geo-strategic environment, challenges to the national security and own strategy in response to evolving threat.
The participants of the meeting reiterated Pakistan Army’s resolve to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan against all kinds of direct and indirect threats.
The meeting viewed with concern the developments taking place in the Gaza-Israel war and the enormous human cost being imposed on the innocent civilians due to the disproportionate use of force by Israel.
Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said, “The Palestinian people have unequivocal diplomatic, moral and political support of the Pakistani nation and we will continue to support the principled stance of our brethren for enduring resolution of the Palestinian issue and end to the unlawful occupation of their territories and Muslims’ Sacred places”. The participants vowed to fully support the strategic initiatives planned by the government of Pakistan for the revival of the economy by providing all possible support for the overall wellbeing of the people of Pakistan.
The forum also took holistic review of the ongoing actions being taken against illegal economic activities. The COAS emphasised, “Pakistan Army will continue to provide all out support to the government and LEAs in taking strict lawful actions against illegal economic activities across the country. Actions against hoarding and smuggling mafias and cartels in different domains will be further strengthened in coming days to rid the country from negative impact of such ill practices”. The forum resolved to fully support the federal government’s decision to repatriate and deport all illegal foreigners from 1st November 2023 onwards. The COAS directed all concerned to support and facilitate smooth, respectable and safe repatriation / deportation of all illegal foreigners. He stressed on maintaining high standards of professionalism and motivation during operations and achieving excellence during training of the formations, the ISPR concluded.