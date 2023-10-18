Pakistan re-affirms support for Palestinians

Army chief Gen Asim reiterates Army’s resolve to defend Pakistan against all kinds of direct and indirect threats n Backs govt’s decision to repatriate and deport all illegal foreigners from Nov 1.

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir has said that the Palestinian people have unequivocal diplomatic, moral and political support of the Paki­stani nation.

He was chairing the 260th Corps Commanders Conference (CCC) at the GHQ on Tuesday. The participants of the meeting offered Fateha for the martyrs of Mastung, Hangu and Zhob in­cidents during the holy month of Rabi’ al-Awwal. The forum also paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices being continuously of­fered by the security forces in defence of the motherland while fighting the menace of terrorism, according to a press release is­sued by the ISPR. The partici­pants resolved that all terrorists, their facilitators and abettors, working on the behest of hostile forces to destabilise Pakistan will be dealt with unflinch­ing resolve of the state. The fo­rum was briefed on the preva­lent geo-strategic environment, challenges to the national se­curity and own strategy in re­sponse to evolving threat.

The participants of the meet­ing reiterated Pakistan Army’s resolve to defend the sovereign­ty and territorial integrity of Pa­kistan against all kinds of direct and indirect threats.

The meeting viewed with con­cern the developments taking place in the Gaza-Israel war and the enormous human cost being imposed on the innocent civil­ians due to the disproportionate use of force by Israel.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said, “The Palestin­ian people have unequivocal diplomatic, moral and polit­ical support of the Pakistani nation and we will continue to support the principled stance of our brethren for enduring resolution of the Palestinian issue and end to the unlaw­ful occupation of their territo­ries and Muslims’ Sacred plac­es”. The participants vowed to fully support the strategic ini­tiatives planned by the gov­ernment of Pakistan for the revival of the economy by pro­viding all possible support for the overall wellbeing of the people of Pakistan.

The forum also took holis­tic review of the ongoing ac­tions being taken against il­legal economic activities. The COAS emphasised, “Pakistan Army will continue to provide all out support to the govern­ment and LEAs in taking strict lawful actions against illegal economic activities across the country. Actions against hoard­ing and smuggling mafias and cartels in different domains will be further strengthened in coming days to rid the country from negative impact of such ill practices”. The forum re­solved to fully support the fed­eral government’s decision to repatriate and deport all ille­gal foreigners from 1st Novem­ber 2023 onwards. The COAS directed all concerned to sup­port and facilitate smooth, re­spectable and safe repatriation / deportation of all illegal for­eigners. He stressed on main­taining high standards of pro­fessionalism and motivation during operations and achiev­ing excellence during train­ing of the formations, the ISPR concluded.