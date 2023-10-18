Pakistan’s new journey towards development to begin on Oct 21: Shehbaz

LAHORE - Former prime minister and President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting of divisional coordinators on Tuesday to review arrangements to welcome Nawaz Sharif on his return on October 21.
During the gathering, the divisional coordinators provided an update to the party president on the preparations for the upcoming event. In attendance at the meeting were prominent party leaders including Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, as well as other party leaders such as Khawaja Saad Rafique, Rana Sanaullah, Pervaiz Rashid, and Maryam Aurangzeb.
While addressing participants of the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif described October 21 as a beacon of hope for Pakistan and its people. He emphasised that October 21 represents a crucial moment to chart the nation’s future path. According to him, it signifies a day of national unity and the commencement of a new journey toward development for Pakistan.
Shehbaz Sharif expressed his commitment to forging a prosperous and welfare-oriented Pakistan, free from despair, inflation, and economic crises. He praised the unwavering dedication and passion of Pakistan Muslim League (N) members, noting that their tireless efforts, both from workers and leaders, are instrumental in enhancing the country’s well-being.
Shehbaz Sharif also underlined the party’s determination to fulfill the people’s expectations under the leadership of PM Nawaz Sharif, who he believed would rescue the nation from its economic challenges.
He expressed confidence that, under Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, the country would recover, and he remarked, “Under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, everything will be fine again, God willing. Then we will prove that everything can be fine.” Lastly, Shehbaz Sharif asserted that October 21 marks the beginning of a new era of promise fulfillment and commended the remarkable dedication exhibited by leaders and party workers, who tirelessly contribute day and night.
‘ECONOMIC ROAD MAP’
Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) Monday engaged in discussions with representatives from the Federation of Pakistan Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) regarding the country’s economic roadmap.
During the meeting, Maryam Nawaz Sharif elucidated the economic vision of party leader Nawaz Sharif for Pakistan. She emphasised that Nawaz Sharif’s agenda centers on rescuing the country from its debt-driven economy and alleviating the burdens of inflation on the populace. Maryam highlighted the party’s historical commitment to economic liberalization, privatization, and deregulation, asserting that Nawaz Sharif intends to redefine the economic landscape and reconstruct institutions. Furthermore, she pledged that if the Pakistan Muslim League (N) is reelected, they will undertake bureaucratic reforms, address concerns within the business community, and put an end to the National Accountability Bureau’s vengeful actions.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif also recalled the positive economic impact of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s terms in office from the 1990s to 2013 and 2018. She expressed optimism that his return would reinvigorate business, industry, and commerce, freeing them from excessive government intervention. Entrepreneurs, industrialists, and traders can expect concessions, and the private sector will take precedence over government involvement.
Maryam assured the business community that they would promote ease of doing business, encourage small enterprises, and leverage Nawaz Sharif’s economic reforms to spur development, mirroring the progress of neighboring countries.
She highlighted Nawaz Sharif’s role in establishing peace by curbing terrorism, which in turn fueled economic growth. Maryam noted that during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure, significant strides were made in agriculture and farmer development, resulting in increased agricultural output, subsidized electricity for agricultural tube wells, and special concessions for the textile industry. Moreover, she lauded his efforts in resolving the energy crisis, building LNG terminals, and revitalizing the industry through increased gas supply.
Maryam emphasized Nawaz Sharif’s commitment to reducing the fuel import bill by developing alternative energy sources, implementing macroeconomic reforms, expediting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and boosting exports. She drew attention to the challenging period between 2018 and 2022, which she described as having shaken the foundations of the country. In contrast, she pointed out that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif successfully completed an International Monetary Fund (IMF) program in 2016, managing the economy and averting inflation. She proudly stated that Nawaz Sharif was the only Prime Minister in Pakistan’s history to accomplish an IMF program and bid farewell to the IMF.
Maryam also commended the performance of the last coalition government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, which she credited with saving the country from bankruptcy. She expressed Nawaz Sharif’s commitment to providing relief to all segments of society, including youth, women, workers, farmers, industrialists, and businessmen.
She assured that initiatives would be taken to empower the youth and women through economic opportunities, educational resources, laptops, skills training, and business support. Additionally, she affirmed that comprehensive development plans were ready for various sectors, such as information technology, agriculture, minerals, energy, and more.