Pakistan’s new journey towards development to begin on Oct 21: Shehbaz

LAHORE - Former prime minister and President of the Pakistan Mus­lim League-Nawaz (PML-N) She­hbaz Sharif chaired a meeting of divisional coordinators on Tues­day to review arrangements to welcome Nawaz Sharif on his re­turn on October 21.

During the gathering, the di­visional coordinators provid­ed an update to the party presi­dent on the preparations for the upcoming event. In attendance at the meeting were prominent party leaders including Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, as well as other party leaders such as Khawaja Saad Rafique, Rana Sanaullah, Pervaiz Rashid, and Maryam Aurangzeb.

While addressing participants of the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif described October 21 as a bea­con of hope for Pakistan and its people. He emphasised that Oc­tober 21 represents a crucial moment to chart the nation’s fu­ture path. According to him, it signifies a day of national uni­ty and the commencement of a new journey toward develop­ment for Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed his commitment to forging a pros­perous and welfare-oriented Pa­kistan, free from despair, infla­tion, and economic crises. He praised the unwavering dedi­cation and passion of Pakistan Muslim League (N) members, noting that their tireless efforts, both from workers and leaders, are instrumental in enhancing the country’s well-being.

Shehbaz Sharif also under­lined the party’s determination to fulfill the people’s expecta­tions under the leadership of PM Nawaz Sharif, who he believed would rescue the nation from its economic challenges.

He expressed confidence that, under Nawaz Sharif’s leader­ship, the country would recov­er, and he remarked, “Under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, ev­erything will be fine again, God willing. Then we will prove that everything can be fine.” Lastly, Shehbaz Sharif asserted that Oc­tober 21 marks the beginning of a new era of promise fulfillment and commended the remarkable dedication exhibited by leaders and party workers, who tireless­ly contribute day and night.

‘ECONOMIC ROAD MAP’

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Se­nior Vice President and Chief Organiser of the Pakistan Mus­lim League (N) Monday engaged in discussions with representa­tives from the Federation of Pa­kistan Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) regarding the country’s economic roadmap.

During the meeting, Maryam Nawaz Sharif elucidated the eco­nomic vision of party leader Nawaz Sharif for Pakistan. She emphasised that Nawaz Sharif’s agenda centers on rescuing the country from its debt-driv­en economy and alleviating the burdens of inflation on the pop­ulace. Maryam highlighted the party’s historical commitment to economic liberalization, pri­vatization, and deregulation, asserting that Nawaz Sharif in­tends to redefine the econom­ic landscape and reconstruct institutions. Furthermore, she pledged that if the Pakistan Muslim League (N) is reelected, they will undertake bureaucrat­ic reforms, address concerns within the business community, and put an end to the National Accountability Bureau’s venge­ful actions.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif also re­called the positive economic im­pact of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s terms in office from the 1990s to 2013 and 2018. She expressed optimism that his re­turn would reinvigorate busi­ness, industry, and commerce, freeing them from excessive government intervention. En­trepreneurs, industrialists, and traders can expect concessions, and the private sector will take precedence over government involvement.

Maryam assured the business community that they would promote ease of doing business, encourage small enterprises, and leverage Nawaz Sharif’s economic reforms to spur de­velopment, mirroring the prog­ress of neighboring countries.

She highlighted Nawaz Shar­if’s role in establishing peace by curbing terrorism, which in turn fueled economic growth. Maryam noted that during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure, signifi­cant strides were made in ag­riculture and farmer develop­ment, resulting in increased agricultural output, subsidized electricity for agricultural tube wells, and special concessions for the textile industry. More­over, she lauded his efforts in resolving the energy crisis, building LNG terminals, and re­vitalizing the industry through increased gas supply.

Maryam emphasized Nawaz Sharif’s commitment to reduc­ing the fuel import bill by de­veloping alternative energy sources, implementing macro­economic reforms, expediting the China-Pakistan Econom­ic Corridor (CPEC), and boost­ing exports. She drew atten­tion to the challenging period between 2018 and 2022, which she described as having shaken the foundations of the country. In contrast, she pointed out that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif successfully completed an Inter­national Monetary Fund (IMF) program in 2016, managing the economy and averting inflation. She proudly stated that Nawaz Sharif was the only Prime Min­ister in Pakistan’s history to ac­complish an IMF program and bid farewell to the IMF.

Maryam also commended the performance of the last coali­tion government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, which she credited with saving the country from bankruptcy. She expressed Nawaz Sharif’s com­mitment to providing relief to all segments of society, in­cluding youth, women, work­ers, farmers, industrialists, and businessmen.

She assured that initiatives would be taken to empower the youth and women through eco­nomic opportunities, educa­tional resources, laptops, skills training, and business sup­port. Additionally, she affirmed that comprehensive develop­ment plans were ready for vari­ous sectors, such as information technology, agriculture, miner­als, energy, and more.