Pakistan’s top literary awards to be announced on Oct 19

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will announce the country’s top literary awards, the “Life Time Achievement Awards-2021” and the “National Literary Awards for 2021,” on Thursday. The “Life Time Achievement Award” is the country’s most prestigious literary award, and is conferred upon a writer for their lifelong literary services. The award comes with a cash prize of Rs 1 million. The award is decided by a panel of eminent and respected writers and intellectuals from across the country. The “National Literary Awards for 2021” will also be announced at the ceremony, and are given to the best books published in Urdu, Sindhi, Pashto, Punjabi, Balochi, Seraiki, Brahvi, Hindko, and English during the year 2021. The award for each category is Rs 200,000. The PAL awards are considered to be the highest honour in Pakistani literature, and are eagerly awaited by writers and readers alike. The announcement of the awards is a major event in the Pakistani literary calendar, and is often accompanied by much fanfare and excitement. The awards ceremony will be attended by a large number of dignitaries, including government officials, writers, poets, intellectuals, and members of the general public. It is a prestigious event that celebrates the best of Pakistani literature.