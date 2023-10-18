Pakistan U19 dominate Sri Lanka U19 with nine-wicket triumph

KARACHI - Pakistan U19 clinched a resound­ing nine-wicket win against Sri Lanka U19 on the third day of the one-off four-day game at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

Sri Lanka U19 began the day facing a daunting first-in­nings deficit of 229 runs after they were bowled out for 204 in response to Pakistan U19’s commanding 433-9 in 121.3 overs. Following the follow-on imposed by Pakistan, Sri Lanka faced another batting collapse, managing only 236 runs in 60.2 overs. Pakistan U19, in their second innings, efficiently chased down the target of eight runs in just 1.4 overs, losing one wicket in the process.

Resuming from an overnight score of 155 runs for the loss of six wickets, Sri Lanka add­ed 49 runs in the 10.2 overs played during the day before succumbing to the remaining four wickets. Pulindu Perera showcased his batting prow­ess, crafting an impressive half-century with 65 runs off 91 balls, including nine bound­aries. Skipper Sineth Jayawar­dene contributed significantly, adding 38 runs from 45 balls, hitting seven boundaries.

Aimal Khan and M Ibtisam were the star bowlers, both securing three wickets. Spin­ner Arafat Minhas claimed two wickets, while Ali Asfand and Naveed Ahmed Khan each took one wicket. In Sri Lanka U19’s second innings, they posted 236 runs in 60.2 overs.