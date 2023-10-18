Pakistan will welcome Russian investment in energy sector: PM

Anwaarul Haq Kakar meets President Vladimir Putin on sidelines of Belt and Road Forum n Attends State Banquet in Beijing hosted by President Xi n Lauds BRI for inclusive development.
BEIJING - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further expand and strengthen bilateral cooperation with Russia in the areas of trade and investment, energy, connectivity, defence, intelligence sharing and counterterrorism.
He expressed the commitment while talking to Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing on the sidelines of Belt and Road Forum. Speaking on the occasion, he stressed the need for enhanced regional integration for economic development of the entire region.
He said both countries have convergence of interests especially on the issue of terrorism. He termed bilateral cooperation as vital for the establishment of peace and security in Afghanistan. The prime minister said we will welcome Russian investment in the energy sector.
In his remarks, the Russian President said stability is inevitable for ensuring economic progress. He said the potential of economic cooperation between both countries is much bigger.
The Russian President vowed to take additional steps for enhancing bilateral cooperation. Highlighting the steps taken to ensure the food security in international level, he said that Russia has planned to provide free cereals to the under-developed African countries.
Both leaders discussed the prospects of enhancing Eurasian connectivity and Pakistan’s pivotal role in regional integration through rail, road and energy corridors.
They also exchanged views on regional and global developments including the evolving situation in the Middle East. It is pertinent to mention that this year, Pakistan and Russia are commemorating the 75th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations.
Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar today attended the State Banquet at the iconic Great Hall of the Peoples in Beijing hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The dinner was hosted in honour of world leaders participating in the third Belt and Road Forum. The Prime Minister was accompanied by senior members of the Federal Cabinet.
The State Banquet was attended by the Heads of States and Governments of Russia, Kenya, Ethiopia, Mongolia, Hungary, Sri Lanka, Kazhakastan, Uzbekistan, Papua New Guinea, Mozambique and Chile among several other world leaders.
On his arrival at the banquet, the Prime Minister was given a red carpet reception. He was welcomed by President Xi Jinping and first lady Madame Peng Liyuan. On the occasion, the Prime Minister also held informal interactions with the world leaders attending the event.
Pakistani Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has lauded Belt and Road Initiative for inclusive development to reduce poverty and inequality.
In an exclusive interview with China Daily, he said the BRI is also vital for improving people’s ability to pay taxes and enhance governments’ capacity to retire their debts.
Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar described the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, one of the signature projects under the BRI, as a practical manifestation of win-win cooperation and shared prosperity and a commendable endeavour in building a China-Pakistan community with a shared future.
The Prime Minister said all these elements also form the bedrock of President Xi Jinping’s visionary Belt and Road Initiative.
He dismissed theories that the BRI had led participating countries into debt traps, saying that China is offering a unique mechanism of development financing to developing countries.
Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar further said CPEC has brought about a direct investment of 25.4 billion dollars to Pakistan and created a total of 236,000 jobs. He said the project underlines an excellent example of an open, coordinated and inclusive development paradigm that benefits all parts of the country and all segments of society. He added that the development of Gwadar Port had already opened new economic opportunities. He elaborated that the port was now functional and regularly handling cargo ships including transshipment trade for Afghanistan. He said a free economic zone is in place offering lucrative incentives for local, Chinese and other international investors. The Prime Minister said a new international airport will also be inaugurated in Gwadar, bringing the port closer to its vision of serving as the hub of regional trade and connectivity.
Meanwhile, the Prime Minister assured provision of foolproof safety and security to Chinese personnel and institutions. He said Pakistan has put in place stringent security protocols to safeguard Chinese workers and entrepreneurs.
He cited examples including regular security briefings, risk assessment and information exchanges between the two nations in order to identify potential threats and come up with solutions accordingly.
The Prime Minister, who is in Beijing to participate in the Third Belt and Road Forum, said the event has provided both countries with a stage to reaffirm their commitment to international cooperation and development while highlighting the successes, reviewing the lessons learned and charting the future trajectory of the CPEC.
Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said Pakistan’s relations with China form the cornerstone of Islamabad’s foreign policy. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to this all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, describing China as a strategic and trustworthy development partner. He also spoke highly of China’s remarkable achievement in having lifted over 800 million people from abject poverty, under the leadership of the Communist Party of China.
He said Pakistan with a population of 240 million can also learn from China to put its people on a path of sustainable development. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq has expressed Pakistan’s strong commitment to elevate the transformative nature of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to make it a true game changer.
During an interactive session with a delegation of Chinese think tanks and scholars in Beijing today, he said the next phase of the CPEC should seek a deeper integration of our economies with a focus on diversification and innovation. He said Pakistan aspires to learn from the Chinese model to build its industrial parks and Special Economic Zones.
Referring to the signing of CPEC framework agreement on industrial cooperation last year, Anwaar ul Haq Kakar said we must now fully utilize this framework as an instrument for the mutual benefit of the two countries.