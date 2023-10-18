“That brain of mine is something more than

merely mortal, as time will show.”

–Ada Lovelace

Augusta Ada King, Countess of Lovelace, more commonly known as Ada Lovelace, was a visionary mathematician and writer in the 19th century. She is celebrated as the world’s first computer programmer, thanks to her groundbreaking work on Charles Babbage’s proposed Analytical Engine. Lovelace recognised the engine’s potential beyond mere number crunching and envisioned it capable of processing symbols and creating music and art. In her notes on Babbage’s work, she wrote what is now considered the first computer program. Her insights into algorithms and theoretical computing laid the foundation for modern programming, making her an iconic figure in the history of computer science and a pioneer for women in technology.