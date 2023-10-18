PML-N’s vision sign of prosperity, says Muqam

PESHAWAR - President of PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Amir Muqam on Tuesday addressed the Muslim Students Federation’s Convention highlighting the vision of the PML-N to lead country toward progress and prosperity.

He expressed the confidence that with the support of the people, PML-N would return to power.

He stressed the significance of supporting diligent students and their pivotal role in shaping the country’s future. He also announced the enthusiastic participation of students in welcoming former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif.