Police arrest 16 outlaws  

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 16 outlaws from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a public relations officer said on Tuesday.

He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directions Aabpara police team arrested an accused namely Kashif and recovered a dagger from his possession. Kohsar police team arrested three accused namely Raheel Rasheed, Zahid Mehmood and Zubair and recovered 40 liters of alcohol, 675 gram heroin and one 22 bore pistol from their possession.

The Karachi company police team arrested two accused namely Babar Ali and Mohsin Masih and recovered 60 bottles and 25 liters of alcohol from their possession.

Likewise, the Sumbal police team arrested two accused namely Wajid Javed and Shoaib Akhtar and recovered one 30 bore pistol and 30 bore automatic machine gun from their possession.

The Industrial Area police team arrested an accused namely Taimoor and recovered 20 liters of alcohol from his possession. Noon police team arrested an accused namely Asad Ali and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. Khanna police team arrested an accused namely Yousaf and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. Similarly, the Sihala police team arrested an accused namely Umar Younas and recovered 177 gram heroin from his possession.