Police & PSCA launch anti-smog initiative

LAHORE - Lahore Police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) on Tues­day launched a collaborative anti-smog crackdown and stern ac­tion will be taken against smoky vehicles in the provincial capital. According to a spokesman for the PSCA, the operation is being mon­itored by SSP Operations Ali Raza via Safe City cameras with the field force impounding smoke-emitting vehicles upon detection. This crackdown, under the direct guidance of the Punjab chief min­ister, extends to vehicles dispers­ing dust, mud, and sand, ensuring that pollution-causing sources are held accountable.