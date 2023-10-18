Wednesday, October 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PPP leader demands polls date

Our Staff Reporter
October 18, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  LAHORE: General Secretary Paki­stan Peoples Party Centeral Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza on Tuesday said that PPP will never compro­mise on principles, that’s why we demand that elections should be held according to the constitution and election commission should announced the date of elections.

He was talking to media after the candel light vigil organised in the memory of martyrs of Karsaz who lost their lives as a result of attack of terrorists on the rally of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto on October 18. The vigil was organized by PPP candidate for MPA PP 169 Afraz Naqvi, Ahsan Rizvi, Zeeshan Shami and Ayesha Ghori out side Lahore Press Club. On this occasion President PPP Lahore Aslam Gill and Mian Ayub were present on this oc­casion. Murtaza said PPP is always ready for elections. He said PPP have the vision of putting the country on the path of economic prosperity. Every worker of PPP will work day and night to make Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari the Prime Minister of Pakistan. He stressed his hope that day is not far when Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will take oath as the demo­cratic Prime Minister of Pakistan.

LCCI, NAB organise seminar, walk against corruption

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1697520911.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023