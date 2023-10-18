PPP leader demands polls date

LAHORE - LAHORE: General Secretary Paki­stan Peoples Party Centeral Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza on Tuesday said that PPP will never compro­mise on principles, that’s why we demand that elections should be held according to the constitution and election commission should announced the date of elections.

He was talking to media after the candel light vigil organised in the memory of martyrs of Karsaz who lost their lives as a result of attack of terrorists on the rally of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto on October 18. The vigil was organized by PPP candidate for MPA PP 169 Afraz Naqvi, Ahsan Rizvi, Zeeshan Shami and Ayesha Ghori out side Lahore Press Club. On this occasion President PPP Lahore Aslam Gill and Mian Ayub were present on this oc­casion. Murtaza said PPP is always ready for elections. He said PPP have the vision of putting the country on the path of economic prosperity. Every worker of PPP will work day and night to make Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari the Prime Minister of Pakistan. He stressed his hope that day is not far when Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will take oath as the demo­cratic Prime Minister of Pakistan.